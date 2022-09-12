Mattison had eight carries for 36 yards but no receptions in Sunday's win over Green Bay.

Mattison played on 14 of the offense's 62 snaps, essentially giving starter Dalvin Cook rest on two series. Even with new head coach Kevin O'Connell, the workload split between Cook (48 snaps) and Mattison remained about the same as last season. It looks like Mattison will have the same role as prior years with a large role if Cook is hurt, but a modest role if he's healthy.