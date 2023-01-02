Mattison had eight carries for 38 yards and had one reception for seven yards in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.
Mattison played 23 snaps on offense as he got more work once the game became a blowout. He could get significant time or even start Week 18 against the Bears if the Vikings decide to rest starters head of the playoffs.
