Mattison carried the ball 12 times for 69 yards in Week 9 against Detroit.
Mattison got only two carries prior to the fourth quarter, when the Vikings were up 34-13. However, he helped to close out the game, picking up chunk gains of 14, 18 and 18 yards on the team's final possession. It's difficult to count on that type of game script on a weekly basis, meaning Mattison is trustworthy only if Dalvin Cook is forced to miss additional game action.
