Mattison rushed seven times for 24 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Lions.

Mattison continued to operate as the backup running back behind Ty Chandler, concluding a disappointing season for the veteran. In 16 games, the 25-year-old totaled rushed 180 times for 700 yards, failing to find the end zone on the ground. Mattison did, however, find the end zone three times through the air while catching 30 passes for 192 yards. A popular value pick at running back ahead of the 2023 campaign, Mattison's future as a starter in Minnesota seems to be up in the air at best. With that said, he'll enter the final year of his contract with the Vikings next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025.