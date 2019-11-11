Mattison had eight carries for 52 yards and one reception for two yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Dallas.

Mattison is the clear backup to Dalvin Cook, but was impressive in his limited work as the Vikings stuck to the ground game (36 carries for 153 yards overall). Mattison continues to have an impressive rookie season (6.5 yards per carry), but isn't getting enough carries for viable fantasy value in most formats. He's a backup worth rostering though as he could have significant value as a starter should Cook get hurt.