Mattison underwent a successful appendectomy Saturday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Mattison's absence could be extended beyond Week 13. Browns tight end Austin Hooper notably missed two games earlier this season after undergoing an appendectomy. A more definitive timeline should be revealed when the Vikings start practicing during the upcoming week. For Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah figure to see more work behind lead back Dalvin Cook.