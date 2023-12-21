Mattison (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Mattison looks to be trending toward missing a second straight game this weekend against the Lions, as he hasn't been able to practice in any capacity since sustaining a right ankle sprain in the Vikings' 3-0 win over the Raiders in Week 14. Ty Chandler looks poised to serve as Minnesota's lead back Sunday, and head coach Kevin O'Connell alluded Wednesday to the possibility of the second-year player remaining atop the depth chart even Mattison has fully moved past the ankle injury. Mattison has mustered just 3.9 yards per carry and zero touchdowns on the ground in addition to losing two fumbles over his 13 appearances in 2023, while Chandler came through with the best performance by any Vikings running back in this past Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals. Chandler carried 23 times for 132 yards and a touchdown and added three catches for 25 yards on four targets in the loss, and the Vikings could look to reward him for his efforts.