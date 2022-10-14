Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Mattison (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

According to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, O'Connell thinks Mattison will be able to suit up Sunday, but official confirmation on the running back's status won't come one way or the other until the Vikings release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If available, Mattison should handle his usual complementary role behind Dalvin Cook, though Mattison could see at least a slight drop from the season-high 46 percent snap share and 12 touches he took on during last week's win over the Bears.