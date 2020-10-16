Mattison will be the Vikings' No. 1 running back Sunday against the Falcons with Dalvin Cook (groin) sidelined for the contest, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Vikings made the expected move and formally ruled out Cook, who suffered an adductor strain Week 5 in Seattle. Prior to his departure in the third quarter, he had 22 touches, and he also averaged 20.5 touches through the first four games of the campaign. By the end of this past Sunday's 27-26 loss, Mattison himself racked up 23 touches for 136 yards from scrimmage, so he seems poised to handle a significant workload this weekend. As a result, he seems like a great bet to produce versus an Atlanta defense that has given up 139 total yards per game to running backs in 2020. Mattison's opportunity may be short-lived with a Week 7 bye on tap.