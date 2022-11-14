Mattison had three carries for 11 yards and one reception for eight yards on his lone target in Sunday's win at Buffalo.

Mattison played on 12 off the offense's 80 snaps (15%), seeing time on one drive to give starter Dalvin Cook a break. His snap share has trended downward this season with 24 percent or less the past four games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. Mattison still is one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into the starting lineup.