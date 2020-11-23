Mattison had one carry for six yards in Sunday's loss to Dallas.
Mattison played just six snaps on offense. He's had just three carries the last two weeks, and just 18 carries the past four weeks. Earlier in the season it looked like he'd get a decent number of carries to take the load off starter Dalvin Cook. However, Cook has received nearly every touch out of the backfield the last four games.
