Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three carries Sunday
Mattison had three carries for six yards in Sunday's loss at Kansas City.
Mattison played just six snaps on offense as his usage was perplexing against a team the Vikings were expected to heavily utilize the run against. Ameer Abdullah played eight snaps as the Vikings used him in pass situations, but also threw a deep end zone pass to Mattison as well (which was off target). Despite Sunday's usage, Mattison has a good chance of seeing a solid amount of carries in any game where Minnesota has a secure second-half lead
