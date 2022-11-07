Mattison gained one yard on two carries and had one reception for no yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington.

Mattison played on just nine of the offense's 66 snaps (14%) as he had a limited backup role behind a healthy Dalvin Cook. Mattison's snap share has trended downward this season with 24% or less the past three games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. He's still one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into a starting role.