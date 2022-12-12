Mattison lost a yard on two carries in Sunday's loss at Detroit.
Mattison played just nine snaps on offense and was not targeted in the passing game as he had a minimal role with the Vikings falling behind early and needing to pass. Mattison continues to operate strictly as the backup to Dalvin Cook. Though Mattison is capable of making big plays, he has earned fewer than three carries in six consecutive games.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Records fourth touchdown•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Three touches in blowout loss•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just four touches in OT win•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three touches•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Scores TD in win•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Minimal role Week 6•