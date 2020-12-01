Mattison had two carries for six yards in Sunday's win over Carolina.
Mattison played 12 snaps on offense as he was used on a series when Dalvin Cook was briefly sidelined with a sore ankle. Earlier in the season, it looked like he'd get a decent number of carries to take the load off Cook. However, Cook has received nearly every touch out of the backfield the last three games.
