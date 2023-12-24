Mattison (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, is expected to play, but he may be less than 100 percent healthy, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After sitting out the Vikings' 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals in Week 15 due to a sprained right ankle, Mattison has put himself in position to play Sunday after he was able to return to practice Friday as a limited participant. When active this season, Mattison has typically paced the Vikings in snaps and touches out of the backfield, but Pelissero suggests that the 25-year-old will likely find himself in a supporting role Sunday while Ty Chandler gets another chance to lead the backfield after producing 157 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 26 touches in Week 15. Head coach Kevin O'Connell intimated earlier in the week that Chandler had likely earned himself another opportunity as the lead back, and O'Connell even seemed to leave the door open for Chandler sticking atop the depth chart once Mattison is closer to 100 percent healthy. How both Chandler and Mattison perform Sunday could have significant sway in how the running-back depth chart shakes out for Weeks 17 and 18.