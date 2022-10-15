Mattison (shoulder), officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Mattison logged limited practices all week after suffering the injury in Minnesota's Week 5 win over Chicago. He earned a season-high 12 touches in that game but could see his workload scaled back moving forward as Dalvin Cook remains the clear lead back in Minnesota. Mattison's status will become official just prior to the 1 PM ET kickoff Sunday.