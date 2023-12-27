Mattison (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Mattison sat out Week 15 due to a low right-ankle sprain, but he was able to return to action this past Sunday against the Lions, when he turned two carries into minus-1 yard on five offensive snaps. Fellow running back Ty Chandler paced the Vikings backfield with 36 snaps on offense, but he managed just eight carries for 17 yards and one touchdown. As long as Mattison's health is compromised, he may continue to play second fiddle to Chandler down the stretch, assuming the former is active on game days. In the end, Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Mattison enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's NFC North matchup with the Packers.