Mattison rushed four times for 17 yards in Saturday's 27-24 win over the Giants.
Mattison earned just a 21 percent offensive snap share in the contest, while Dalvin Cook played 79 percent of snaps at running back. With Cook healthy and playing well, Mattison has been nothing more than a handcuff for fantasy purposes seeing minimal involvement on offense. This should remain true as the Vikings visit the Packers in Week 17.
