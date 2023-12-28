Mattison (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Since sitting out Week 15 due to a sprained right ankle, Mattison handled a bit role in the offense (two carries on five offensive snaps) this past Sunday versus the Lions and now has been listed as limited on back-to-back injury reports during Week 17 prep. He likely will need to return to all activity Friday in order to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers. Even if he's able to suit up again this weekend, though, Mattison may play second fiddle to RB Ty Chandler, who logged 65 percent of snaps and had eight rushes for 17 yards and a touchdown against Detroit.