Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Limited to begin Week 17
Mattison (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.
While it's encouraging in some sense that Mattison wasn't deemed a non-participant to begin the week, the Vikings probably won't have a better feel for his status for the Week 17 matchup with the Bears until getting a look at him in more traditional practices Thursday and Friday. Given that the Vikings are locked in as the NFC's No. 6 seed in the playoffs, it wouldn't be surprising if the team acted conservatively with both Mattison and top back Dalvin Cook (chest) -- who was also limited Wednesday -- and held them out for the regular-season finale to preserve their health for the postseason.
