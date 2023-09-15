Mattison rushed eight times for 28 yards and brought in three of six targets for 11 yards in the Vikings' 34-28 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.

Mattison had what had to be considered a second straight disappointing performance to open the season, finding running room at a premium for the most part and then also seeing his overall opportunities limited by game script. The fifth-year pro was also fortunate his first-quarter fumble didn't lead to any points, as the Eagles' Justin Evans recovered at the Vikings' 39-yard line. Mattison has garnered less than 35 rushing yards in each of his first two games as Minnesota's unquestioned lead back, leaving him with little momentum heading into what could be a solid Week 3 home matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 24.