Mattison rushed 18 times for 44 yards and brought in four of seven targets for 28 yards in the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Mattison notably outpaced backfield mate Cam Akers by 17 carries after there was only a three-carry difference between the two in Week 5. However, as has been the case more often than not this season, Mattison was unable to do much with his opportunities on the ground, although he did put together a solid showing as a receiver. The fifth-year back does seem to have a firm hold of the lead back job, however, but he lines up for another tough matchup against the 49ers in Week 7 on Monday night, Oct. 23.