Mattison appears fairly secure in the second spot on Minnesota's depth chart, according to Eric Smith of the team's official website.

The Vikings lost Mike Boone to the Broncos in March, before selecting Kene Nwangwu in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Nwangwu made waves with a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, but only after an unexciting college career in which he was limited to 150 total touches over four seasons at Iowa State. While the raw talent could eventually make him a threat, Nwangwu isn't likely to put up a serious challenge against Mattison this summer, considering the third-year pro has averaged 4.6 yards per carry and 9.0 per catch to this point in his career, with 219 touches in 26 NFL appearances. Dalvin Cook should continue to dominate backfield work, but Mattison is easily the best bet to handle whatever's left.