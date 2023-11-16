Mattison (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Mattison was estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report due to the concussion that knocked him out of this past Sunday's win against the Saints. One day later, he displayed some progress through the protocol for head injuries with a capped session. Mattison thus has only one more chance to get back to all activity this week, and he'll have the added step of needing to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play Sunday at Denver. If Mattison is sidelined this weekend, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu and potentially practice-squad member Myles Gaskin will be the beneficiaries out of the Vikings backfield.