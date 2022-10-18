Mattison (shoulder) logged three yards on his lone carry and played just six of the Vikings' 50 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Dolphins.

Listed as questionable heading into Sunday, Mattison was cleared to play but handled a more limited role than usual while nursing a shoulder injury. The Vikings leaned more heavily on lead back Dalvin Cook (88 percent snap share, 14 touches for 83 yards and a touchdown) as a result, while Mattison played his fewest snaps of the season. Assuming he escaped the contest with no further setbacks to his shoulder, Mattison should see his opportunities pick up in the weeks to come. When he was healthier in the Vikings' first five games, Mattison took on snap shares between 23 and 46 percent.