The Vikings selected Mattison in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 102nd overall.

Mattison (5-foot-11, 221 pounds) is a well-built running back who served as a workhorse for Boise State the last two years, totaling 2,501 yards (4.9 YPC) and 29 touchdowns over that span while adding 55 catches for 457 yards and a touchdown. His rushing production was voluminous but not as explosive as the usual Boise State standard -- a player like Jeremy McNichols was far more effective, for instance -- and Mattison lacks speed otherwise (4.67-second 40). But he's at least quite strong and offers some short-area burst (127-inch broad jump), so he could provide useful snaps when the Vikings want to keep Dalvin Cook out of harm's way. Assuming nothing else happens with the Minnesota depth chart, Mattison is probably the favorite to serve as Cook's backup in 2019, though Mike Boone should not be counted out in the meantime.