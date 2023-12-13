Mattison (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Ty Chandler took 79 percent of Minnesota's offensive snaps in the second half of Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders, stepping in as the lead back after Mattison left early with an ankle injury. The Vikings listed Mattison as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate and now are holding him out of an actual practice, making him uncertain to play this Saturday against the Bengals. Kene Nwangwu is the third RB on Minnesota's active roster, but he's mostly been used on special teams throughout his career, so Myles Gaskin or DeWayne McBride may be elevated from the practice squad for the No. 2 RB role if Mattison doesn't end up playing Saturday.