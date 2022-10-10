Mattison had nine carries for 19 yards and three receptions for 21 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Chicago.
Mattison played on a season-high 46% of the offensive snaps (34 snaps) and got a decent workload even with Dalvin Cook having a strong game (18 carries for 94 yards and two receptions). However, it is hard to count on a workload even this large unless Dalvin Cook gets hurt.
