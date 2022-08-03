Mattison (finger) practiced Wednesday, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.

Mattison and Dalvin Cook (hand) both practiced Wednesday after suffering minor injuries Tuesday. The pecking order in Minnesota appears the same as ever, though a new coaching staff could mix things up a little by giving Kene Nwangwu or Ty Chandler a few looks. Still, it's mostly the same deal for Mattison in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, with fantasy value largely tied to Cook's health.

