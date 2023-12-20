Mattison (ankle) was held out of practice Wednesday.

Mattison hasn't practiced since spraining his right ankle in the middle of the Vikings' 3-0 win in Las Vegas in Week 14, which sidelined him this past Saturday at Cincinnati. Coach Kevin O'Connell told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com on Wednesday that he hasn't ruled Mattison out for Sunday's game versus the Lions, but Minnesota likely will lean more on Ty Chandler at running back, even if the former is available. Mattison's listing on the team's last two Week 16 injury reports could reveal whether he has a chance to play this weekend.