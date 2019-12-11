Play

Mattison (ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

Mattison appears to have picked up an ankle injury during Week 14's win over the Lions, during which he logged 14 carries for 46 yards and hauled in both his targets for 18 yards. Despite being held out of practice to begin the week, the rookie running back told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Wednesday that he fully expects to suit up against the Chargers on Sunday and is taking his recovery "day by day." Mattison will have two more chances to up his level of activity in practice ahead of Week 15's tilt in Los Angeles.

