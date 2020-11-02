Mattison rushed three times for eight yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 28-22 win over Green Bay.

Mattison was a non-factor as Dalvin Cook (groin) returned from injury and rumbled for 229 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. Cook should handle a workhorse role as long as he's healthy, relegating Mattison to change-of-pace duties against the Lions in Week 9 and beyond.