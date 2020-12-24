Mattison (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game in New Orleans.

Mattison sat out Weeks 13 and 14 due to an appendectomy, and upon his return this past Sunday against the Bears, he emerged from the contest with a concussion, which didn't allow him to practice this week. Until he does, he'll have made negligible progress through the protocol for head injuries. While Dalvin Cook will continue to lead the backfield, there may be some RB reps available for Ameer Abdullah, Mike Boone and C.J. Ham (quadriceps).