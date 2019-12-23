Play

Mattison (ankle) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Packers.

With Dalvin Cook (chest) and Mattison sidelined, the Vikings' backfield is a bit short-handed during the push for playoff positioning. In their absence, Mike Boone is expected to receive the bulk of the RB reps, while Ameer Abdullah and fullback C.J. Ham also are available for touches.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends