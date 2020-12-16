Mattison (illness) didn't practice Wednesday.

Mattison underwent an appendectomy Dec. 5 and has missed two games in the process. Thus, it's no surprise he's unable to practice roughly a week and a half later. While Mattison has been sidelined, fellow backs Ameer Abdullah, Mike Boone and C.J. Ham have combined for 16 touches behind clear bell cow Dalvin Cook, who accrued a whopping 62.

