Mattison (illness) didn't practice Wednesday.
Mattison underwent an appendectomy Dec. 5 and has missed two games in the process. Thus, it's no surprise he's unable to practice roughly a week and a half later. While Mattison has been sidelined, fellow backs Ameer Abdullah, Mike Boone and C.J. Ham have combined for 16 touches behind clear bell cow Dalvin Cook, who accrued a whopping 62.
