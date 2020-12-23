Mattison (concussion) was not spotted at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Mattison was also listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice. The second-year back served as the top backup to Dalvin Cook in Week 15, but he suffered a concussion in his return to action and will now require full medical clearance before retaking the field. Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone could be in line to backup Cook against the Saints on Christmas Day.