Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Not practicing
Mattison (ankle) isn't practicing Friday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The same is true of Dalvin Cook (chest), leaving Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah as Minnesota's healthy running backs. The Vikings haven't announced any decisions, but the early signs point to Boone handling the lead role Monday night against the Packers. A return to practice Saturday would give Mattison (or Cook) a chance to play.
