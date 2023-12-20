Mattison (ankle) wasn't spotted during the part of Wednesday's walkthrough open to the media, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Mattison sprained his right ankle during the Vikings' Week 14 win at Las Vegas, and while the severity of the injury hasn't been revealed, he hasn't been able to practice in the interim and missed this past Saturday's overtime loss in Cincinnati. On Wednesday, coach Kevin O'Connell relayed to Seifert that he wouldn't rule out Mattison for Sunday's game against the Lions but also implied Ty Chandler likely will be Minnesota's main running back in that contest. Mattison's activity level to begin Week 16 prep will be revealed later Wednesday.