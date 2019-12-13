Play

Mattison (ankle) isn't practicing Friday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mattison told the media he'd be fine for Sunday's game against the Chargers, but a third consecutive missed practice suggests otherwise. It remains to be seen how the Vikings list the rookie running back on their final Week 15 injury report.

