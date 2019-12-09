Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Notches 16 touches
Mattison carried the ball 14 times for 46 yards in the team's Week 14 win over the Lions. He also added two receptions for 42 yards.
Mattison matched a season high with 14 carries, though he was still out-touched by Dalvin Cook. He wasn't particularly efficient with his opportunity, as half of his carries went for two yards or fewer. While the health of Cook was a question entering the game, Mattison's workload was seemingly due more to the Vikings relative comfort in winning the contest, as Cook accounted for 13 of the team's 19 carries in the first half while Mattison received nine of the team's 20 carries after halftime. Mattison may be the most valuable handcuff at this point in the season, though his standalone value is questionable unless Cook suffers a setback prior the team's Week 15 contest against the Chargers.
