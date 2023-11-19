Mattison (concussion) is active for Sunday's contest at Denver.

Mattison left last Sunday's win against the Saints in the third quarter due to a concussion, but he made quick progress through the protocol for head injuries, including a full practice Friday and a declaration from coach Kevin O'Connell that same day that the Vikings expected the running back to gain clearance soon from an independent neurologist, per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. With his status confirmed for Sunday Night Football, Mattison now may have to contend with fellow running back Ty Chandler for work after the latter had 15 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown Week 10.