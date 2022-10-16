Mattison is active for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.
Mattison picked up a shoulder injury during the Vikings' Week 5 win over the Bears and was limited at each practice ahead of Week 6, earning him a questionable designation. As expected, the backup running back will be available, but it's unclear how much work he'll get behind Dalvin Cook. Mattison turned a season-high 12 touches into 40 scrimmage yards last week and has totaled 37 touches for 154 yards and two scores across five appearances this year.
