Mattison (illness) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
During the portion of the session open to the media, Mattison took part in stretching and individual drills, which was enough for him to get the limited tag on Thursday's injury report. He's missed the last two games after getting an appendectomy Dec. 5, but his presence at practice may indicate he won't make it three.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Present from practice•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Not practicing yet•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Won't return this week•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Still sidelined Thursday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Has successful appendectomy•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Surprisingly ruled out•