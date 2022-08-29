Mattison has been the subject of trade discussions with "at least 12" teams, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
The 2019 third-round pick is in the final season of his rookie contract and doesn't plan to sign an extension with the Vikings. Mattison isn't likely to get more than 5-7 touches per game when the team has Dalvin Cook, who missed multiple contests in each of his first five seasons. Cook's shoulder is particularly vulnerable to re-injury after numerous sprains and dislocations, but he seems to be healthy heading into a Week 1 joust with the Packers.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Minimal work again•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Light work in fill-in start•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: No missed practice•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Hurts finger•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Takes back seat in season finale•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Four receptions in backup role•