Mattison is expected to serve as the Vikings' feature back in Sunday's game against the Falcons with Dalvin Cook (adductor) unlikely to be available for the contest, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

The Vikings haven't formally commented on Cook's status for Week 6, but with the running back undergoing an MRI on Monday that revealed an adductor strain, the expectation is that he'll be withheld from action against Atlanta before being re-evaluated following Minnesota's Week 7 bye. With Cook exiting in the second half of the Vikings' 27-26 loss to the Seahawks over the weekend, Mattison rose to the occasion, carrying 20 times for 112 yards while hauling in all three of his targets for 24 yards. Reserve backs Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah could take on slightly larger roles Week 6 than they would normally earn when Cook is available, but Mattison demonstrated in Seattle that he could capably handle a three-down workload. With a juicy matchup on tap versus a weak Atlanta defense, Mattison looks like a strong lineup option in both PPR and non-PPR formats this week.