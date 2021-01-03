Mattison ran for 95 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, corralling all three of his targets for 50 yards and a receiving TD during Sunday's 37-35 win against the Lions.

In relief of Dalvin Cook, who was absent Week 17 following the loss of his father, Mattison got out to a slow start with eight yards over his first three attempts of the afternoon. He found a spark on Minnesota's fourth offensive drive, notching 25 yards on his first three touches of the possession before coasting 28 yards on a fourth-down catch-and-run to provide the first of four Viking TDs. The 22-year-old closes the season with 434 rushing yards and two touchdowns over 96 attempts. He garnered double-digit carries Weeks 5, 6, 9 and 17, but otherwise only twice exceeded six rush attempts in a game. Given that Cook agreed to a five-year, $63 million extension with Minnesota in September, Mattison remains an elite insurance policy as he heads into his third year under contract in 2021.