Mattison rushed the ball 16 times for 44 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over Atlanta. He added two catches on two targets for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Mattison led the backfield with 18 touches as compared to 10 for Cam Akers (Achilles). He wasn't particularly effective on the ground -- he averaged only 2.8 yards per carry with a long of eight -- but he accounted for Minnesota's longest play from scrimmage on a 47-yard reception. Mattison also found the end zone on a two-yard touchdown catch just before halftime. With Akers feared to have suffered an Achilles injury, Mattison could retake a more substantial portion of the workload out of Minnesota's backfield moving forward.