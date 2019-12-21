Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Questionable for Monday
Mattison (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Dalvin Cook has been officially ruled out, and Mattison remains uncertain for Monday, which could open the door for Mike Boone to get the start in the Minnesota backfield. Mattison went through individual drills in Saturday's practice and a final decision on his status will come in the hours before kickoff.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Tests ankle out•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Dealing with swelling and pain•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Not practicing•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Sidelined to begin practice week•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Has 'chance' to return Monday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Won't play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...