Mattison (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dalvin Cook has been officially ruled out, and Mattison remains uncertain for Monday, which could open the door for Mike Boone to get the start in the Minnesota backfield. Mattison went through individual drills in Saturday's practice and a final decision on his status will come in the hours before kickoff.

