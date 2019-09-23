Mattison ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries during Sunday's 34-14 win against the Raiders.

The rookie third-round draft choice hurdled Raiders safety Curtis Riley en route to a 10-yard touchdown run, providing him with his first career regular-season score in the NFL. Mattison has been profoundly efficient in a limited sample size to this point, averaging 5.3 yards per carry on 25 attempts. In Week 4 he and the Vikings backfield will be facing a Bears defense that has yet to allow a 60-yard rusher, or a rushing touchdown this season.